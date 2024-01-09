Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for agilon health, inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of agilon health in a report released on Monday, January 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Leerink Partnrs has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.21) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. SVB Leerink cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

agilon health Stock Up 6.4 %

AGL stock opened at $9.18 on Tuesday. agilon health has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -41.73 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at agilon health

In other agilon health news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke bought 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $250,206.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in agilon health by 31.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 244,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the first quarter worth about $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in agilon health by 228.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in agilon health by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

