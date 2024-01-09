Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:SABS)

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SABS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics in a report issued on Monday, January 8th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SAB Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.63) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SAB Biotherapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.27 million during the quarter. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 664.68% and a negative return on equity of 120.36%.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SABS opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Institutional Trading of SAB Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 976,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in SAB Biotherapeutics by 244.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,041 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 28.2% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 192,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 42,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 7.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

