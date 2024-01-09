The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $310.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.92% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.23.

AON stock opened at $295.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $315.63 and a 200-day moving average of $324.40. AON has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,685.76% and a net margin of 20.74%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in AON by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AON by 56.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,452,000 after acquiring an additional 99,754 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AON by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in AON by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in AON by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

