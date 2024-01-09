Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target Raised to $101.00 at KeyCorp

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at KeyCorp from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $99.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.06.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $88.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average of $81.79. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $68.89 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 19.5% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

