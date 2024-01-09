Linde (NYSE:LIN) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Linde’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LIN. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.85.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $408.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.16. Linde has a twelve month low of $318.88 and a twelve month high of $434.21. The company has a market capitalization of $197.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Linde will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 35,747.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,246 shares in the last quarter. Winder Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 888.7% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Linde by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

