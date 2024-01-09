PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Given “Neutral” Rating at The Goldman Sachs Group

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $99.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $108.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

PJT Partners Price Performance

NYSE:PJT opened at $96.50 on Tuesday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $104.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.70.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total transaction of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the third quarter worth $207,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the second quarter worth $640,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 225.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

