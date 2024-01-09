FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Issued By National Bank Financial

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 7th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CS. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.92.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

TSE:CS opened at C$6.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13, a PEG ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.82. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$4.40 and a twelve month high of C$7.25.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The company had revenue of C$432.27 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. In other news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker bought 46,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

