NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.24-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22. NETSTREIT also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.210-1.230 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $17.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas cut NETSTREIT from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.53.

NYSE:NTST opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.47 and its 200-day moving average is $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is 630.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in NETSTREIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the fourth quarter worth $188,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NETSTREIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its stake in NETSTREIT by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

