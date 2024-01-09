Walker Crips Group plc (WCW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, December 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Walker Crips Group Price Performance
Shares of WCW stock opened at GBX 25 ($0.32) on Tuesday. Walker Crips Group has a 12 month low of GBX 20.60 ($0.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 30 ($0.38). The company has a market capitalization of £10.65 million, a PE ratio of 2,500.00 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.11.
Walker Crips Group Company Profile
