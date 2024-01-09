Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4964 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Kering Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. Kering has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPRUY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. CLSA started coverage on Kering in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Kering

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

