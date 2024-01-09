Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Declares $0.50 Dividend

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2024

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.4964 per share on Thursday, February 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.

Kering Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRUY opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. Kering has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPRUY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kering from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. CLSA started coverage on Kering in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kering

About Kering

(Get Free Report)

Kering SA offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics. The company provides Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, DoDo, Qeelin, and Kering Eyewear brands.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.