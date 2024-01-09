WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.58-4.62 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.61. WEC Energy Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 4.580-4.620 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.8 %

WEC Energy Group stock opened at $85.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $75.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.80.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WEC shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a sector perform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after acquiring an additional 410,082 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,236,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,446,000 after acquiring an additional 277,337 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 402,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,193,000 after acquiring an additional 206,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.6% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 149,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

