Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.24)-($0.20) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.16). The company issued revenue guidance of $169-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $174.11 million.

Tilly’s Trading Down 1.6 %

TLYS stock opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. Tilly’s has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $166.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.19 million. Analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TLYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Tilly’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Tilly’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TLYS

Insider Transactions at Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,437,627 shares in the company, valued at $33,370,955.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $45,120.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,437,627 shares in the company, valued at $33,370,955.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $48,874.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 181,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,575 in the last 90 days. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 28.2% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after acquiring an additional 258,900 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 717,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 579,046 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Tilly’s by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 679,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 17,972 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.