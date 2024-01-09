Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.39. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $19.08.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,017.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,925 shares in the company, valued at $50,017.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIO. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 267,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 138.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 242,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 140,717 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

