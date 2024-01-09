Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (ACV) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 11th

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the consumer goods maker on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
ACV opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 12-month low of $16.82 and a 12-month high of $24.21.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
