Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance

NCV opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $4.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 132.2% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 36.2% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 45,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

