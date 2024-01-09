Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Price Performance
NCV opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.25. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $4.14.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
