Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $523.50 million.

Destination XL Group Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $4.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.37. Destination XL Group has a 1-year low of $3.63 and a 1-year high of $7.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Destination XL Group had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $119.19 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Destination XL Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on DXLG shares. StockNews.com raised Destination XL Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Craig Hallum downgraded Destination XL Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,060.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Destination XL Group by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 5,241,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,516 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,962,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,057,000 after acquiring an additional 531,228 shares in the last quarter. Chimera Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,516,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,345,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Destination XL Group by 419.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 484,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

See Also

