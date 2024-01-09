Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.23.

FLYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Flywire from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flywire

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $89,832.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 473,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,072,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares in the company, valued at $6,004,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,592 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLYW. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,341,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flywire by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after buying an additional 2,239,940 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 438.7% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,456,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,132,000 after buying an additional 2,000,717 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $55,050,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -207.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.41. Flywire has a 52-week low of $18.65 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. The firm had revenue of $123.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

