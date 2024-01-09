Brokerages Set Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Target Price at $23.06

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nineteen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NOVA. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $29.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOVA. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.23. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $198.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,627 megawatts serving over 279,000 customers.

