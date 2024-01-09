Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$71.72.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$75.00 to C$64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Scotiabank set a C$77.00 price objective on Cogeco Communications and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Cogeco Communications from C$87.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Cogeco Communications alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Stock Performance

Cogeco Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of CCA stock opened at C$60.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.13. Cogeco Communications has a 12-month low of C$50.78 and a 12-month high of C$82.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.854 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 39.09%.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.