CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.83.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGS opened at $51.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. CSG Systems International has a twelve month low of $46.19 and a twelve month high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average of $52.20.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $266.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 25.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. As a group, research analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 208.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at about $313,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the second quarter valued at about $477,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

