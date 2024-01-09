AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $218.75.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APPF shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AppFolio from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $167.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.19 and its 200 day moving average is $182.99. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $102.85 and a 1 year high of $211.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.24 and a beta of 0.80.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.18. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $165.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total transaction of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppFolio

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in AppFolio by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 34.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

