Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $110.88.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,263,880.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,120,078.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,007,581.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,857 shares of company stock worth $14,531,615 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918,748 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth about $97,717,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 211.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,573 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,340,000 after purchasing an additional 674,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,447,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,317,000 after purchasing an additional 620,796 shares in the last quarter. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $87.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.25. Interactive Brokers Group has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $95.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.29%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

