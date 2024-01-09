Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.52 million, a PE ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. Ichor has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $39.73.
Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Ichor had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Analysts predict that Ichor will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.
Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.
