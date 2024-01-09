Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.83.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Ichor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ICHR

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ichor Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 48.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ichor by 207.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Ichor by 73.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ichor by 51.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.52 million, a PE ratio of -54.72 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.35. Ichor has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $39.73.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $196.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.70 million. Ichor had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 1.86%. Analysts predict that Ichor will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.