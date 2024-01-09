Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Maravai LifeSciences

Institutional Trading of Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Maravai LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 50.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRVI opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of -0.19. Maravai LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.23 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 9.38%. Research analysts predict that Maravai LifeSciences will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Maravai LifeSciences

(Get Free Report

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.