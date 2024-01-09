Analysts Set Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Target Price at $86.56

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $84.25 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.95.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently 27.94%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $557,750.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,851,833.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 3,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total transaction of $311,803.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,485 shares in the company, valued at $7,461,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 8,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $557,750.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,329 shares of company stock worth $1,511,860. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 136.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

