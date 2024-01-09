Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) vs. SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Critical Analysis

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) and Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SmartRent and Asure Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartRent $167.82 million 3.57 -$96.32 million ($0.27) -10.93 Asure Software $95.83 million 2.26 -$14.47 million ($0.31) -28.10

Asure Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SmartRent. Asure Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SmartRent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

55.7% of SmartRent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of Asure Software shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of SmartRent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Asure Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

SmartRent has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Asure Software has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SmartRent and Asure Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartRent -24.26% -14.13% -9.33% Asure Software -5.48% 5.99% 2.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SmartRent and Asure Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartRent 0 1 2 0 2.67 Asure Software 0 1 6 0 2.86

SmartRent currently has a consensus target price of $4.43, indicating a potential upside of 50.00%. Asure Software has a consensus target price of $16.29, indicating a potential upside of 86.98%. Given Asure Software’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Asure Software is more favorable than SmartRent.

Summary

Asure Software beats SmartRent on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartRent

SmartRent, Inc., an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi. It also offers professional services to customers, which include training, installation, and support services. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc. provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software and services in the United States. It helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive teams to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; human resource compliance that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service, applicant tracking, onboarding, and compliance; and Asure Time & Attendance, which provides cost savings and return on investment gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft. It also provides HR services that offers services comprising on-demand HR resource library, phone and email support for any HR issues, and compliance and policy updates; support for strategic HR decision making; and HR outsourcing solution. In addition, the company offers payroll tax processing software and service solutions for the payroll service industry, and mid-market and large corporate employers; and AsureMarketplace that automates interactions between its HCM systems with third-party providers. Asure Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

