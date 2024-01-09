Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.25.

HSIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.39 on Tuesday. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $89.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Henry Schein news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $1,049,104.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSIC. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 130.2% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 250,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,305,000 after buying an additional 141,618 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 26.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

