Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.60.

PTVE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PTVE stock opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. Pactiv Evergreen had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is -32.52%.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTVE. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pactiv Evergreen by 4,426.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,554 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,544,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,953,000. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,815,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,526,000 after acquiring an additional 363,422 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the second quarter worth approximately $2,579,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

