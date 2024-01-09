Analysts Set Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Target Price at C$15.72

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$15.72.
Several research firms have commented on CRR.UN. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be issued a $0.0742 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,450.00%.
About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
