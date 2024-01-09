MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

MAG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com raised MAG Silver to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, November 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.50 price objective for the company.

MAG opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.23. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $17.02.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that MAG Silver will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MAG Silver

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. grew its position in MAG Silver by 817.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 91,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 81,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MAG Silver during the 1st quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.

