Reviewing BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BIT Mining and Global Blue Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Blue Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Global Blue Group has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 69.13%. Given Global Blue Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Global Blue Group is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $650.23 million 0.09 -$155.41 million ($12.53) -0.43 Global Blue Group $324.52 million 2.77 -$26.68 million $0.04 118.28

This table compares BIT Mining and Global Blue Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Blue Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BIT Mining. BIT Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Blue Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.6% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Global Blue Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Global Blue Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -46.87% -60.94% -35.36% Global Blue Group 2.40% 198.32% 1.83%

Risk & Volatility

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.93, indicating that its stock price is 193% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Blue Group has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Blue Group beats BIT Mining on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

(Get Free Report)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. The company operates through three segments: Mining Pool, Data Center, and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and mining pool business, including the domain name and the cryptocurrency wallet of BTC.com, as well as purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

About Global Blue Group

(Get Free Report)

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS). It offers TFSS, a value added tax (VAT) refund service that allows eligible shoppers to reclaim VAT on goods purchased outside of their home country; and intelligence and marketing services. The company also provides AVPS, a service which enables customers to pay in their choice of preferred currency, home or destination, and at the point of sale (POS) when shopping outside of their home country under the Dynamic Currency Choice and Currency Select brands. In addition, it offers currency conversion services for POS, e-commerce return solutions, dynamic currency conversion (DCC) services, and DCC services at ATMs, as well as multi-currency processing services for online retailers. Further, the company provides ZigZag, a technology platform that fully digitalizes the eCommerce returns experience and enhances the process for both retailers and consumers; Yocuda that enables retailers to send digital receipts to their customers; and ShipUp, a post-purchase engagement solution for online purchases enabling brands to deliver seamless, proactive, and branded post-purchase communication. Global Blue Group Holding AG was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Wangen-Brüttisellen, Switzerland.

