Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AC. CIBC decreased their price target on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Associated Capital Group Announces Dividend

AC stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $40.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.84 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Associated Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.66%.

Institutional Trading of Associated Capital Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 84,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 41.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading

