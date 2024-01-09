Analyzing Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) and Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP)

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) and Digipath (OTCMKTS:DIGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Digipath’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied DNA Sciences -74.41% -142.52% -64.51% Digipath N/A N/A -103.57%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied DNA Sciences and Digipath’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied DNA Sciences $13.37 million 0.65 -$9.95 million ($0.75) -0.84 Digipath $2.70 million 1.52 -$2.06 million ($0.01) -4.70

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Digipath has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Applied DNA Sciences. Digipath is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied DNA Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

17.3% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Applied DNA Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Digipath shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Applied DNA Sciences and Digipath, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied DNA Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digipath 0 0 0 0 N/A

Applied DNA Sciences presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 215.81%. Given Applied DNA Sciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Applied DNA Sciences is more favorable than Digipath.

Volatility & Risk

Applied DNA Sciences has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digipath has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Digipath beats Applied DNA Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services. The Therapeutic DNA Production Services segment develops and commercializes the LinearDNA platform, which enables a cell-free manufacture of high-fidelity synthetic DNA sequences for use in nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The MDx Testing Services segment provides clinical molecular diagnostics (MDx) testing and clinical laboratory testing services; COVID-19 testing services, including test scheduling, sample collection, and automated results reporting for higher education institutions, private clients, and businesses under the safeCircle trademark; polymerase chain reaction (PCR) for production and detection of DNA and RNA; and MDx test kits and related supplies, as well as Isotopic analysis testing services. The DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services segment offers SigNature Molecular Tags, which provides a methodology to authenticate goods within large and complex supply chains for materials, such as cotton, nutraceuticals, and other products; SigNify portable DNA readers and SigNify consumable reagent test kits; and fiberTyping, which uses PCR-based DNA detection to detect a product's naturally occurring DNA sequences for the purposes of product provenance authentication and supply chain security. The company was formerly known as Datalink Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. in 2002. Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Stony Brook, New York.

About Digipath

Digipath, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cannabis and hemp lab testing services in Las Vegas and Nevada licensed medical marijuana enterprises. It also provides testing, cannabis education and training, and cannabis news coverage to the cannabis industry. In addition, the company operates as a testing laboratory facility for cannabis, cannabis infused products, hemp, and other botanical nutraceuticals to serve growers, dispensaries, caregivers, producers, patients, and end users of cannabis and botanical products. Further, its labs screens medicinal and recreational cannabis for harmful contaminants, including residual solvents; moisture; water activity; visual inspection; pesticides; heavy metals, such as mercury, arsenic, lead, cadmium, chromium, and nickel; biological toxins comprising aflatoxin and ocratoxins; and microbial contaminants consisting of E. coli, salmonella, coliforms, aspergillus, gram negative bacteria, total aerobic bacteria, and mold and yeast. Digipath, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

