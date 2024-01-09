Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLRN. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Shao-Lee Lin sold 10,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total transaction of $79,220.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,878,496.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acelyrin by 3.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,189,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,432,000 after acquiring an additional 116,847 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth about $745,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,550,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLRN stock opened at $7.54 on Tuesday. Acelyrin has a 12-month low of $5.77 and a 12-month high of $29.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.40). Sell-side analysts expect that Acelyrin will post -7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

