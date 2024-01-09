Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOG. Raymond James cut their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Friday. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.30.

NYSE NOG opened at $36.27 on Friday. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $43.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.84.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.03). Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 49.08% and a net margin of 38.96%. The company had revenue of $313.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

In related news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $306,406.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,494.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CFO Chad W. Allen sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $306,406.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,494.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $52,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,731.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,582 shares of company stock valued at $382,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 24.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

