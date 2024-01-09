Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

BYD has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday. Barclays downgraded Boyd Gaming from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.58.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $63.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.17. Boyd Gaming has a one year low of $52.42 and a one year high of $73.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 38.87%. The firm had revenue of $903.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 885.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,657,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,240 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,515 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,711,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,343,000 after purchasing an additional 847,797 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 65.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,131,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 841,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 451.4% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 967,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after purchasing an additional 792,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South.

