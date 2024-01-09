Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Given “Hold” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $65.85 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 1 year low of $56.25 and a 1 year high of $83.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $132.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.27 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,025,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,670,000 after purchasing an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 211,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 26,786 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at $369,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 14,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

