Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $54.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.61.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HWC

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.38. Hancock Whitney has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $358.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 39.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.