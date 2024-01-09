First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Rating Reiterated by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company restated their underweight rating on shares of First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FHB. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Hawaiian from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of $21.40.

FHB stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.49. First Hawaiian has a one year low of $15.08 and a one year high of $28.28.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

In related news, insider Christopher L. Dods sold 4,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $88,522.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,064.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 530.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 203.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in First Hawaiian by 130.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Hawaiian in the second quarter worth $50,000. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

