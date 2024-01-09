RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.38.

RLJ Lodging Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:RLJ opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. RLJ Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $9.06 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Insider Activity at RLJ Lodging Trust

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $298,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,635.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,585.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 319.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

