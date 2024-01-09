Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$129.00 at National Bankshares

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2024

Cargojet (TSE:CJTFree Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$109.00 to C$129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$140.45.

View Our Latest Analysis on CJT

Cargojet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$117.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$102.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$96.84. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$76.50 and a 52-week high of C$135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cargojet (TSE:CJTGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). The business had revenue of C$214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.75 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 3.0934579 earnings per share for the current year.

Cargojet Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.