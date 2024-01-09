Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$129.00 at National Bankshares

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by National Bankshares from C$109.00 to C$129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$117.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cargojet has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$140.45.

Shares of TSE:CJT opened at C$117.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$102.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$96.84. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$76.50 and a 52-week high of C$135.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). The business had revenue of C$214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.75 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.13%. Equities research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 3.0934579 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is 29.17%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

