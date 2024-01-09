Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SHOP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Shopify from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.51.

Get Shopify alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHOP

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $77.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99.65 billion, a PE ratio of -85.38 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $79.99.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. As a group, analysts expect that Shopify will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Shopify during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.