Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Shares of NYSE:TNP opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $698.80 million, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $24.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.53.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $186.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.29%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

