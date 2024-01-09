A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Lifted to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMKBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27,000.00.

AMKBY stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $12.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S engages in the transport and logistics business worldwide. The company's Ocean segment is involved in the container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment hubs under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brand names; and sale of bunker oil.

