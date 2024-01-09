Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Upgraded by Macquarie to “Outperform”

Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OMC. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.75.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Omnicom Group stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.62.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

