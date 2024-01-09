McDonald’s’ (MCD) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

MCD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $317.83.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.85 on Friday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $299.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.13. The firm has a market cap of $211.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.25, for a total transaction of $1,261,968.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after acquiring an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

