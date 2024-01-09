Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Upgraded by Barclays to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LDOS has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leidos from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $114.36.

LDOS stock opened at $110.17 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.03. Leidos has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $111.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 105.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.36. Leidos had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 146.16%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $95,872.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $254,097.83. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,188.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,436 shares of company stock worth $567,373. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,553,976,000 after buying an additional 2,552,908 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after acquiring an additional 236,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $438,807,000 after purchasing an additional 540,483 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,660,386 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $429,501,000 after purchasing an additional 272,090 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,044,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $280,554,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

