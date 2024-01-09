Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IOT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. FBN Securities began coverage on Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Get Samsara alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IOT opened at $32.23 on Friday. Samsara has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $36.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38. The firm has a market cap of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.74 and a beta of 1.57.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 767,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,954,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 45,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total transaction of $1,063,630.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 629,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,572,623.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $43,316.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 767,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,954,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,757,525 shares of company stock valued at $53,356,650. Company insiders own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 90,983.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,374,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,322,000 after acquiring an additional 45,324,482 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in Samsara during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after buying an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 13.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,419,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,526,000 after buying an additional 2,606,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 188.1% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,318,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,500 shares during the period. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.