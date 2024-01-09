Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

HMY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Harmony Gold Mining from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. HSBC upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $5.84 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $182,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 655,791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,584 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

