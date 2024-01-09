Raymond James Raises Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target to $145.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $128.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $129.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.97 and a 200-day moving average of $114.50.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,156.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.46, for a total value of $183,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,923,156.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $140,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $10,110,657 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.8% in the second quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 16,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.8% during the first quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

